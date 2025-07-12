BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
NIH capping science journal fees for open access published research

July 11, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The National Institutes of Health has opened another front in its cost cutting drive, saying it will cap the fees science journals charge for publishing papers authored by researchers it funds.
