BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
NIH capping science journal fees for open access published research
July 11, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
The National Institutes of Health has opened another front in its cost cutting drive, saying it will cap the fees science journals charge for publishing papers authored by researchers it funds.
