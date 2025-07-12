BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
Chugai and Gero partner to tackle age-related diseases

July 11, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Roche AG subsidiary Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Singapore’s Gero Pte. Ltd. plan to tackle age-related diseases by collaborating to identify drug targets through Gero’s AI-driven human data-first platform.
