Biopharma deals June 2025

Biopharma deals hit $35B in June, highest month of 2025 so far

Biopharma dealmaking in June 2025 reached $35.07 billion, the highest monthly total of the year so far and one of the strongest single-month performances in recent years. The June surge helped push first-half 2025 deal value to $138.31 billion, outpacing the first half of 2024 and exceeding full-year totals from several pre-2020 years.