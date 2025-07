China approves Simcere’s suvemcitug for ovarian cancer

China’s National Medical Products Administration gave the green light to Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.’s Enzeshu (suvemcitug) for treating recurrent ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer in combination with paclitaxel, liposomal doxorubicin, or topotecan in adults who have received at least one systemic therapy after platinum resistance.