BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» New antisense oligonucleotide as broad-spectrum antiviral against SARS-CoV-2
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Infection
New antisense oligonucleotide as broad-spectrum antiviral against SARS-CoV-2
July 10, 2025
No Comments
Researchers in France and Chile have developed antisense oligonucleotide ASO-N1 against the viral RNA encoding the nucleocapsid.
BioWorld Science
Infection
Coronavirus