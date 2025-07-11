BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
Cancer

Amphista Therapeutics describes new BRD9 degradation inducers

July 10, 2025
Amphista Therapeutics Ltd. has identified compounds acting as bromodomain-containing protein 9 (BRD9) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
