Endocrine/metabolic

CRF1 and CRF2 antagonists disclosed in Neurocrine Biosciences patent

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has divulged cyclic peptides acting as corticotropin-releasing factor 1 and 2 (CRF1 and CRF2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, cancer, osteoporosis, myopathy, hyperglycemia, Cushing syndrome, peptic ulcers and hypertension, among others.