Gewu Biotechnology discovers new EZH1 and/or EZH2 inhibitors

Gewu Biotechnology (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. has described histone-lysine N-methyltransferase EZH1 and/or EZH2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, and genetic, hematological, neurological, psychiatric and inflammatory disorders.