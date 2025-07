Boston Sci posts 117% U.S. PFA growth, halves tariff impact

Boston Scientific Corp. handily beat expectations for sales growth and profits in the second quarter, led by 117% growth for its Farapulse pulsed field ablation system in the U.S. and 23% overall organic increase in revenue for cardiology. The company cut the expected impact of tariffs by 50% and raised guidance for earnings per share and sales for the year.