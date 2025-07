Roche receives CE Mark for Alzheimer’s rule out test

Roche Holding AG received CE mark for its Elecsys pTau181 test to help rule out Alzheimer’s disease. The minimally invasive blood test, developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co., measures phosphorylated Tau 181 protein, a biomarker indicative of amyloid pathology, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.