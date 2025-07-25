BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: AI Medical Service, Geneoscopy, Minnesota Medical Tech.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions