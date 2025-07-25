BioWorld - Friday, July 25, 2025
Device, drug makers weigh in on Janssen’s FCA case

July 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Janssen Pharmaceutical’s loss in a False Claims Act (FCA) case for the company’s HIV treatments resulted in judgments of roughly $1.6 billion – an outcome the company appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
