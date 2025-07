Endocrine/metabolic

New RXFP1 receptor agonists identified in Eli Lilly patent

Eli Lilly & Co. has divulged relaxin receptor 1 (RXFP1; LGR7) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, stroke, atherosclerosis, pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypercholesterolemia, chronic kidney disease and diabetes nephropathy, among others.