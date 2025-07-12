BioWorld - Saturday, July 12, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

Nikang Therapeutics and Shanghai Blueray Biopharma synthesize GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

July 11, 2025
Researchers from Nikang Therapeutics Inc. and Shanghai Blueray Biopharma Co. Ltd. have discovered GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
