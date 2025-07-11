BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, July 11, 2025
Actithera raises $75M series A for FAP-targeted radiopharmaceuticals
July 10, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Actithera A/S is poised to bring small-molecule pharmacokinetics to radiopharmaceuticals after closing a $75.5 million series A that will fund initial clinical development of a candidate targeting the elusive fibroblast activation protein (FAP).
