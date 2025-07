Imugene’s allogeneic CD19 CAR T sees 75% response rate

Immuno-oncology company Imugene Ltd.’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf CD19 CAR T, azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), has resulted in seven complete responses and three partial responses in a phase Ib trial in relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients, according to an interim analysis. The responses to date show a 75% overall response rate.