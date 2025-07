Illimis $42M series B to spur study of Aβ-clearing fusion protein

Illimis Therapeutics Inc. raised ₩58 billion (US$42 million) in a series B financing round. The funds will support development of ILM-01, its lead bispecific fusion protein candidate, into preclinical development for Alzheimer’s disease by the second half of 2025, along with the company’s neuroimmunology portfolio.