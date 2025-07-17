BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
UK Biobank project complete, supports research with 100,000 scans

July 16, 2025
By Nuala Moran
After a 10-year project and a £60 million (US$80 million) investment, the UK Biobank has completed the whole body scans of 100,000 volunteers and is making the 1 billion images available for researchers worldwide.
