FDA wants more data for Otsuka’s sNDA in PTSD

The U.S. FDA is insisting that another study is needed to bolster the sNDA for Rexulti (brexpiprazole) from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in treating adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The agency’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the company, one of Japan’s biggest pharmas, will discuss this during July 18’s adcom hearing regarding the efficacy of Rexulti in combination with sertraline.