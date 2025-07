Sino to acquire Lanova and pipeline for up to $950M

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. agreed to fully acquire Lanova Medicines Ltd. by buying an additional 95.09% stake in Lanova at a valuation of up to $950.92 million. Considering Lanova’s estimated cash and deposit of $450 million, Hong Kong-headquartered Sino agreed to pay $500.9 million to Lanova on the date of the transaction, set to close within 30 days of all conditions being satisfied, or July 31, 2025.