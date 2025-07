Biopharma deals 2Q25

Biopharma deal value surges past $138B in first half of 2025

Biopharma dealmaking gained momentum in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, surpassing the previous quarter and staying well above the 2024 quarterly average of $57.63 billion. Total deal value reached $71.45 billion across 278 transactions in Q2, rising from $66.86 billion and 333 deals in Q1. The quarter also marked a notable jump from Q2 of 2024, when $55.3 billion was raised through 360 agreements.