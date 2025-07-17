BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
Life sciences strategy to reduce UK approval costs by 25%

July 16, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The U.K. government has committed to reduce the cost of drug and device approvals by 25% as part of a long-awaited life sciences strategy which sets out a 10-year plan for the sector.
