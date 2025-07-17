BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
Financings for July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025
Biopharmas raising money in public or private financings, including: 60 Degrees, Ascentage, Cel-Sci, Karolinska, Rani, Umecrine.
