Cancer

Actithera raises $75M series A for FAP-targeted radiopharmaceuticals

July 11, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Actithera A/S is poised to bring small-molecule pharmacokinetics to radiopharmaceuticals after closing a $75.5 million series A that will fund initial clinical development of a candidate targeting the elusive fibroblast activation protein (FAP).
