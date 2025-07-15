BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

JUV-112 induces weight loss through a non-appetite-suppressing mechanism

July 15, 2025
GIPR/GLP-1R-targeting agents have demonstrated significant efficacy in appetite suppression and weight reduction; however, their adverse effect profiles and tolerability issues highlight the need for alternative or complementary therapeutic strategies in the management of obesity. Researchers from Juvena Therapeutics Inc. reported on the preclinical profile of JUV-112, discovered using Juvena’s proprietary JuvNET platform.
