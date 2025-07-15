Neurology/psychiatric

Fusion protein suppresses experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a degenerative and inflammatory condition of the central nervous system (CNS) that impacts more than 2.5 million individuals globally. Interleukin-33 (IL-33) is an immunoregulatory cytokine that has shown a mild inhibitory effect on experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), which serves as a mouse model for MS. However, its clinical application is limited by unfavorable pharmacokinetics and associated toxicity.