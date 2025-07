Endocrine/metabolic

Improved muscle health and glucose metabolism shown with JUV-161

Obesity and diabetes are known risk factors for sarcopenia. Insulin resistance that occurs during type 2 diabetes promotes impaired synthesis of muscle protein and muscle breakdown. Juvena Therapeutics Inc. has presented data at ENDO 2025 conference for JUV-161, a novel secreted protein that induces insulin sensitization, regarding its impact on blood glucose and muscle in mice with type 2 diabetes (db/db mice).