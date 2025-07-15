BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Merck Sharp & Dohme identifies new TREM2 agonists

July 15, 2025
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has prepared and tested triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegeneration.
