Tuesday, July 15, 2025
2A Biosciences discovers 5-HT2A receptor agonists
Neurology/psychiatric
2A Biosciences discovers 5-HT2A receptor agonists
July 15, 2025
2A Biosciences Inc. has described phenethylamines acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of psychiatric, neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, inflammatory and eye disorders.
