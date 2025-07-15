BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

2A Biosciences discovers 5-HT2A receptor agonists

July 15, 2025
2A Biosciences Inc. has described phenethylamines acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of psychiatric, neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, inflammatory and eye disorders.
