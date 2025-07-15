BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

AGC presents new EP4 antagonists

July 15, 2025
AGC Inc. has synthesized compounds acting as prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 subtype (PTGER4; EP4) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
