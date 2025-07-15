BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for July 15, 2025

July 15, 2025
New hires and promotions in biopharma in Asia-Pacific, including: Ascentage Pharma, Feliqs, Nuevocor.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Appointments and advancements