BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
Cancer

Amgen identifies new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

July 16, 2025
Amgen Inc. has patented indazole-containing compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
