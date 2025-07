Takeda phase IIIs win; Street still wants a visual on narcolepsy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s dual phase III victories in narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) with oral orexin receptor 2 (OX2R)-selective agonist oveporexton (also known as TAK-861) had Wall Street mulling what the outcome might mean for others trying the mechanism of action, and questions linger about side effects on eyesight.