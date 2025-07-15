BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Chugai and Gero partner to tackle age-related diseases
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Chugai and Gero partner to tackle age-related diseases
July 15, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Roche AG subsidiary Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Singapore’s Gero Pte. Ltd. plan to tackle age-related diseases by collaborating to identify drug targets through Gero’s AI-driven human data-first platform.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Aging
Antibody
Asia-Pacific
Japan