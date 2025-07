Biopharma financings up from a weak Q1 but fall short of past Q2 highs in 2025

Historically, Q2 has often been one of the strongest quarters for biopharma financing, but 2025’s figures suggest a more cautious investment climate. Biopharma companies raised $16.02 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, a modest increase from the $13.11 billion brought during Q1. While the uptick signals some recovery from Q1, the sector is still pacing well behind the highs of recent years.