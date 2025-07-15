BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
JCR’s third deal with Alexion gives rights to AAV capsids

July 15, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Under a new licensing deal announced July 8, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. granted Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. rights to its adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for use in up to five of Alexion’s genomic medicines programs.
