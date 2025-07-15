BioWorld - Tuesday, July 15, 2025
More Chinese ADCs enter the clinic as biotech race heats up

July 15, 2025
By Tamra Sami
China has proved to be a fertile ground for innovation as evidenced by some big deals in the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) space, and the number of candidates entering clinical trials in China or being advanced in the U.S. by Chinese companies.
