Sarepta CEO: Third same-vector gene therapy death ‘not material’

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. made known a third gene therapy death, this time with SRP-9004 for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The patient was a late-stage, non-ambulatory 51-year-old man participating in the phase I Discovery trial, who expired about a month ago of acute liver failure, as did the two previous subjects who passed away after they were treated with Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), Cambridge, Mass.-based Sarepta’s gene product for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.