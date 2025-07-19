BioWorld - Saturday, July 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Biocon wins first FDA interchangeable label of Novolog biosimilar

July 18, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The U.S. FDA on July 15 cleared Biocon Biologics Ltd.’s Kirsty (insulin aspart-xjhz) as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar product referencing Novo Nordisk A/S’ Novolog (insulin aspart), a rapid-acting diabetes medication.
BioWorld Regulatory Diabetes Endocrine/metabolic Biosimilar Asia-Pacific BLA FDA Policy