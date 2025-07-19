BioWorld - Saturday, July 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Ajax, Amphista, Biogen, Blueprint, Bridge Health, Harrow, I-Mab, Itolerance, Kadimastem, Kowa, Merck, Molteni Farmaceutici, Nicox, NLS, Oncozenge, Samsung Bioepis, Sanofi, Schrödinger, Voyager.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note