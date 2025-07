Inflammatory

AC Immune patent discloses new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

AC Immune SA has synthesized new heterocyclic modulators acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors. As such, they are reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of asthma, atherosclerosis, obesity, gout, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.