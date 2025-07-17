BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, July 17, 2025
Med-tech M&A value drops to $12M in June after strong Q2
Med-tech deals June 2025
Med-tech M&A value drops to $12M in June after strong Q2
July 16, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech publicly disclosed deal value reached just $5 million in June 2025, capping a weak quarter for the sector. Total deal value for the first half of the year came to just $320.14 million, with no single month crossing the $200 million mark.
