Endocrine/metabolic

Gasherbrum Bio reports new GLP-1R agonists for diabetes

July 18, 2025
Gasherbrum Bio Inc. has patented new heterocyclic glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, among others.
