Neurology/psychiatric

Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonists disclosed in Ensem Therapeutics patent

Work at Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has led to the discovery of anilino-pyrazole derivatives acting as cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonists. As such, they are reported to be useful for the treatment of anxiety disorders, autoimmune disease, depression, neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, osteoarthritis, chronic pain and substance abuse and dependence, among others.