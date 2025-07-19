BioWorld - Saturday, July 19, 2025
Hungarian team identifies new isochroman compounds for bacterial infections

July 18, 2025
Semmelweis University and University of Debrecen have jointly identified isochroman compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
