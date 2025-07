Apnimed loses no sleep over new phase III apnea results

Apnimed Inc.’s lead oral therapy for obstructive sleep apnea has delivered a second round of positive phase III data, bringing a potential U.S. FDA filing closer. Top-line results taken from the second pivotal late-stage study show AD-109 (aroxybutynin 2.5mg/atomoxetine 75 mg) hit its primary endpoint with clinically meaningful and statistically significant drops in airway obstruction at 26 weeks.