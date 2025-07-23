BioWorld - Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Amplia raising AU$27.5M to advance FAK inhibitor narmafotinib

July 23, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is raising AU$27.5 million (US$18.12 million) to advance lead compound narmafotinib (AMP-945), a focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, into new indications beyond pancreatic cancer.
