BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Amplia raising AU$27.5M to advance FAK inhibitor narmafotinib
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Amplia raising AU$27.5M to advance FAK inhibitor narmafotinib
July 23, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is raising AU$27.5 million (US$18.12 million) to advance lead compound narmafotinib (AMP-945), a focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, into new indications beyond pancreatic cancer.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Small molecule
Mezzanine
Asia-Pacific
Australia