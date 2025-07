Med tech helps boost J&J to strong 2Q beat

Johnson & Johnson beat analysts’ expectations for its second quarter results, led by medical device sales of $8.54 billion. All med-tech segments performed better than anticipated, with cardiology reporting exceptionally strong 22.3% growth. In addition, the innovative medicines division shocked the Street with 4.9% growth, despite the loss of patent protection for the blockbuster drug, Stelara.