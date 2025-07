Cancer

Engineered IL-18 variants with improved drug-like properties show promise for cancer immunotherapy

Interleukin-18 (IL-18) is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that plays a crucial role in promoting antitumor immunity by activating T and natural killer (NK) cells. However, the therapeutic use of wild-type IL-18 has faced limitations due to its susceptibility to neutralization by IL-18 binding protein (IL-18BP), short in vivo half-life and unfavorable physicochemical properties.