Cancer

tRF-3021a impairs NK cell function via MICA cleavage, promoting immune escape in colorectal cancer

Immune evasion continues to limit the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies. Among emerging regulatory molecules, transfer RNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs of 13-48 nucleotides), generated through tRNA cleavage, are gaining attention for their roles in controlling gene expression at both the transcriptional and translational levels. Recent research suggests that abnormal tsRNA expression is closely associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer.